Corewell Health shares importance of stroke awareness, prevention, and care

Each year more than 15 million people worldwide have strokes. Most of those who survive will experience some degree of physical impairment, weakness, or paralysis, making stroke the leading cause of long-term disability.

Dr. Justin Singer, director of vascular neurosurgery at Corewell Health in Grand Rapids, talks about stroke signs and symptoms as well as the importance of seeking medical help immediately if you think you are having a stroke.

Butterworth Hospital is a certified Comprehensive Stroke Center, as well as Corewell Health’s Beaumont Hospital in Royal Oak. There are staff, expertise, and ability to treat patients who have experienced the most serious and complex strokes 24/7.

In most cases, physical therapy begins while stroke patients are still hospitalized and then continues on an outpatient basis, depending on the severity of the stroke. Corewell Health therapists are specially trained to work with stroke patients and get them back to their best selves.

Over the last couple of years, many Corewell Health hospitals, including Zeeland, Big Rapids, Greenville, Hastings, and others, have received designation as Primary Stroke Centers.

Every minute a vessel is blocked results in the death of millions of brain cells. So thanks to these facilities having stroke centers, it's an option closer to home to increase survival rate, not to mention more affordable.

80 percent of strokes are preventable, so for those in a situation where a stroke may be occurring, look for signs and symptoms through BE FAST:

