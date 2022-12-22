Corewell Health Rehab and Nursing Facilities recognized as Newsweek Best Nursing Homes of 2023

Corewell Health, formerly Spectrum Health, Rehab and Nursing facilities at Kalamazoo Avenue and Fuller Avenue have been recognized as Newsweek Best Nursing Homes of 2023.

Rehab and Nursing Kalamazoo Avenue was recognized by Newsweek as #1 in the Best Nursing Homes of 2023 in Michigan; Rehab and Nursing Fuller Avenue was recognized as #14 in the state.

Corewell Health’s Rehab and Nursing Center's Quality of Life Supervisors Stacie Carter and Betsy Haarsma share more about the services they provide at the facility that put them on top of the list.

The 2023 Newsweek Best Nursing Homes ranking identifies the nation's top 475 facilities and is awarded by the state. The judging was based on performance data from the U.S. Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services, reputation surveys, the nursing homes’ responses to the COVID-19 pandemic, and accreditations from the Joint Commission International.

As part of West Michigan’s largest health care system, Corewell Health’s long-term care programs provide access to award-winning health care. Each facility is designed to help residents live healthy and active lives to the greatest level possible. All locations offer a wide range of benefits including:



Continuity of care throughout the entire journey from the hospital to rehab

Medical provider coverage and therapy are available up to seven days a week depending on patient's needs

Programming and recreational interventions seven days a week

Physical activities, music groups, games, special meals, movies, support groups, inter-generational programs, outings to zoos, stores, restaurants, sporting events,

Beauty salon and barber services and much more

Focus on interdisciplinary and multidisciplinary work

Soon, the Fuller Avenue campus into two facilities – one for long-term residents and the other for short-term rehabilitation. Corewell Health-Rehab and Nursing Center Leffingwell is an 80-bed, sub-acute rehabilitation facility on Leffingwell Avenue in Grand Rapids. It will begin accepting patients in early 2023.

Corewell Health Rendering of Leffingwell facility, formerly the Fuller Ave. Facility

For more information call 616-486-3042 or see: spectrumhealth.org.

