Corewell Health recommends getting vaccinations for flu, COVID, and RSV this winter

Disclaimer: This is sponsored content. All opinions and views are of the advertiser and do not reflect the same of Fox 17.

Last winter Michigan experienced a tripledemic of respiratory viruses, which stemmed from a rebound of COVID-19 influenza and RSV. Michigan fell short of its immunization goal to vaccinate 4 million residents in 2022-23.

As Michigan once again heads into respiratory virus season, Dr. Liam Sullivan, Infection Disease Specialist from Corewell Health, shares tips on how to stay safe and healthy this winter.

Dr. Sullivan says vaccinations are the key to preventing illness or preventing a more severe version of the illness from occurring if someone does get sick.

The following people should get flu shots:



Children aged 6 months to 2 years old

Pregnant women

Adults 50+

Immunocompromised & persons with chronic heart/lung disease

Corewell Health also recommends getting the new COVID vaccine, which is recommended for those 6 months and older.

Then, there is a new RSV preventative for those at highest risk for severe disease:



Newborns up to children age 2

Pregnant people

People over 65+

People can get shots at the following Corewell Health facilities in Grand Rapids:

Primary care or Urgent care

Walk-in clinics

Visiting Nurses Association (VNA) clinics

Learn more at Spectrumhealth.org/flu.