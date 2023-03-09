Corewell Health recognizes social workers for National Social Work Month

Social Workers have a long history of making a difference in lives in many areas in and outside hospital settings. March is Social Worker Month, and Brandon Holmes, clinical behavioral health manager at Corewell Health, shares more about the work they do and the impact they make.

There are 200 social workers across the system at Corewell Health, filling many roles including:



Care for both adults and children

Make connections to resources in the community

Move to outside care

Screen to ID any mental health issues

Emotional support

Provide therapy – take most insurances

Corewell Health takes a strong interest in treating behavior health conditions, especially since there is a connection of physical and behavioral health conditions. Social workers help medical professionals make that connection.

Learn more about social work by visiting spectrumhealth.org.

Medical Moment is sponsored by Corewell Health.