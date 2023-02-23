Corewell Health recognizes Rare Disease Day on February 25

Corewell Health Helen DeVos Children’s Hospital is excited to recognize the 4th annual Rare Disease Day, shining the light on many patients and families who are touched by rare diseases.

Dr. Caleb Bupp, division chief of genetics at Helen DeVos Children’s Hospital, shares more about this year's event which will be held on Saturday, February 25 at the Calvin University Prince Center, open to the public and for families with hopes of raising awareness.

Rare Disease Day is an observance held at the end of February to raise awareness for rare diseases and improve access to treatment and medical representation for individuals with rare diseases and their families.

This year’s focus is on “what’s next” and will address research and treatment and supporting the mental health of patients and caregivers. Corewell Health hopes to raise awareness of these diseases, bring the community together, and share the personalized care Helen DeVos Children's Hospital can provide to all of their patients.

Register for this free event by clicking here.

