Corewell Health Oncology Collaboration Team using telehealth services to better outcomes for patients

Posted at 11:25 AM, Dec 15, 2023
and last updated 2023-12-15 11:25:13-05

Leveraging telehealth and streamlined referral processes, physicians and genetic counselors are now able to utilize remote access to cross-collaborate on complex case reviews, resulting in better outcomes and increased access for patients.

Dr. Caleb Bupp, Division Chief for Genetics at Corewell Health, talks about how the Oncology Collaboration Team is using these tools for their facility and patients.

