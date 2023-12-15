Corewell Health Oncology Collaboration Team using telehealth services to better outcomes for patients

Disclaimer: This is sponsored content. All opinions and views are of the advertiser and do not reflect the same of Fox 17.

Leveraging telehealth and streamlined referral processes, physicians and genetic counselors are now able to utilize remote access to cross-collaborate on complex case reviews, resulting in better outcomes and increased access for patients.

Dr. Caleb Bupp, Division Chief for Genetics at Corewell Health, talks about how the Oncology Collaboration Team is using these tools for their facility and patients.