Corewell Health offering virtual career open house for veterans on Nov. 17

According to the U.S. Census Bureau, there were around 16.5 million veterans in the United States in 2021. Corewell Health, the new name for Spectrum Health, employs over 600 veterans here in Michigan and was recently designated a Silver Veteran-Friendly Employer by the Michigan Veterans Affairs Agency.

As the country looks to pay tribute to veterans on November 11, Vice President of Cardiovascular Health Dr. Vikram Kashyap, and former Lieutenant Colonel with the United State Air Force, shares his story and help honor the dedication and service of those who have served our country.

Corewell Health offers a virtual career open house for veterans looking for work on November 17. The virtual event will go from noon to 6 p.m. where veterans, spouses, partners, and family members can learn about the careers offered at Corewell Health to discover which jobs fit best with their lifestyle.

For more information, call (616)-490-7928.

Medical Moment is sponsored by Corewell Health.