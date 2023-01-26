Corewell Health explains bariatric surgical options for treatment of obesity

Obesity is defined as having an abnormal or excessive amount of body fat that puts a person at risk of developing serious health problems. About 40 percent of adults in the U.S. meet the criteria for being obese.

In addition to lifestyle changes such as exercise and diet, there are surgical options such as bariatric surgery which can significantly help someone struggling with obesity. Dr. James Foote, a board-certified bariatric surgeon from Corewell Health, shares detail on what bariatric surgery is, and who qualifies.

