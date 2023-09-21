Corewell Health discusses the importance of treatments during National Rehabilitation Awareness Week

Disclaimer: This is sponsored content. All opinions and views are of the advertiser and do not reflect the same of FOX 17.

The third week of September is National Rehabilitation Awareness Week, which recognizes the outstanding services provided by rehabilitation professionals. The goal of this week is to express appreciation for rehabilitation experts who work as physical, occupational, & speech therapists, as well as physical medicine & rehabilitation doctors. Together, this team of professionals works together to restore a patient’s function throughout their care journey.

Marcie Hurlbutt, Corewell Health Senior Director of Rehabilitation Services, shares why recognizing this week is so important, and how Corewell Health helps patients with their recovery.

Rehab Week is a great time to recognize & celebrate Corewell Health’s 750+ rehab experts who provide exceptional, compassionate care across West Michigan.

Rehabilitation is a comprehensive process that focuses on helping individuals restore & optimize their physical, cognitive & daily ability to function after an accident, injury, illness, or new disability.

Despite limitations a patient may be facing, Corewell's team of physical, occupational, and speech therapists inspire, push & empower patients to achieve the top of their functional & cognitive ability so every individual can lead a fulfilling life.

While Corewell Health is the largest OP Rehab provider in West Michigan, they also provide the most comprehensive rehab service across multiple settings including the hospital, acute & sub-acute IP rehab, Outpatient & within a patient’s home.

In West MI, Crorewell Health provides rehabilitation care for patients from birth to 100+ years old in:

· In all Corewell Hospitals across the 13 counties

· 5 sub-acute IP rehab facilities

· 42-Bed IP Acute Rehab Unit

· 38 OP Clinics

· Within the convenience of a patient’s home.

The Rehab team also strives to contribute to proactively sustaining the health & wellness of our community’s athletes through strong partnerships with local high schools, universities & the Grand Rapids Gold professional basketball team.

The Rehab team listens intently to design an individualized program to provide patients with the right training, tools, equipment & tips to achieve their goals & return them to the activities they love & enjoy.

The Rehab team truly delivers care directly connected to the new Corewell Health Name, as the core of their work is a commitment and focus on the whole person's being well and living their healthiest, best life with the abilities they have been given.

The therapists do this with great investment and heart that provides patients with hope and promotes movement and activity. In fact, in rehab, they often refer to “movement as medicine.” Whether you are healthy, or recovering from an injury, movement promotes overall health & wellness.

