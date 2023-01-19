Corewell Health Center for Integrative Medicine- Muskegon expanding addiction services

Muskegon’s overdose rate is the 3rd highest in the state, second to Wayne and Genesee Counties. According to the Michigan system for Opioid Overdose Surveillance, Muskegon County had an estimated 76 overdose fatalities over the last year. To meet the needs of the community, Corewell Health has expanded addiction service options in Muskegon.

Dr. Melissa Brown, DO, addiction medicine physician at Corewell Health, explains what is included in the expansion and how it will help patients across West Michigan struggling with addiction.

Corewell Health understands taking the first step to seeking treatment for addiction can be difficult. The medical staff at their addiction service facility are there to guide and support people through the process of treatment and recovery.

Muskegon's facility is expanding availability, adding walk-in hours for patient convenience, and educating its entire staff about addiction and ways it can affect a person so anyone can care for patients in the best way possible.

Corewell Health most commonly treats alcohol and opioid disorders, but they also help patients with other unhealthy substance concerns. Treatments are personalized for each patient to help them recover from addiction in the safest way possible.

Center for Integrative Medicine—Muskegon is located at 2009 Holton Rd.

For more information on addiction medicine and services offered, call (616)-391-6120.

