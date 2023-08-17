Corewell Health celebrates Black Breastfeeding Week with series of events

Disclaimer: This is sponsored content. All opinions and views are of the advertiser and do not reflect the same of Fox 17.

The CDC states that increasing breastfeeding among Black women decreases the infant mortality rate by as much as 50 percent. This statistic is especially important in Black populations are at highest risk for infant mortality.

Corewell Health is celebrating Black Breastfeeding Week. Bonita Agee, BS, CLC, CBE, Education Coordinator with the Strong Beginnings-Healthy Start Program, shares the importance of breastfeeding, and resources available to mothers via Corewell Health and Strong Beginnings.

For those interested in learning more, check out these events that recognize and inform about Black Breastfeeding Week:

Virtual Fireside chat with Kenn Harris

Date: Aug. 23

Time: 12 p.m.

Location: Virtual

Register here: https://spectrumhealth-org.zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_e8Hh4ZJ1RJ-fkrwG4ZSlSQ#/registration

Community Grand Rounds: Black Maternal and Infant Health Summit

Date: Aug. 24

Time: 2-4:30 p.m.

Location: Lake Michigan College Mendel Center, Grand Upton Hall or virtual

Register for in-person: https://lp.assets.spectrumhealthlakeland.org/BMIHSummitInPersonRegistration

Register for virtual: https://spectrumhealth-org.zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_n3zFJuk6RJiLyg3i-2Yh-Q#/registration

Capturing Liquid Gold

Date: Aug. 25

Time: 5 p.m.

Location: Corewell Health Dearborn Hospital

Register: https://www.surveymonkey.com/r/JMDXSW7

Virtual Meet Baltimore’s Birth Artist: Lauren Turner

Date: Aug. 25

Time: 11 a.m.

Location: Virtual

Register: https://spectrumhealth-org.zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_f3OrtbUFTHu6TFOUUyaPAA#/registration

Virtual Breastfeeding: A Candid Cross Community Panel Discussion

Date: Aug. 28

Time: 12 p.m.

Location: Virtual

Register: https://spectrumhealth-org.zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_Dtd7crS1T-WppJ69iZpQHw#/registration

Discover more events and resources by visiting strongbeginningskent.org or calling 616-391-3940.