Corewell Health Butterworth Hospital operates a Level 1 Trauma Center

Disclaimer: This is sponsored content. All opinions and views are of the advertiser and do not reflect the same of Fox 17.

If you have ever suffered a traumatic injury, then you know that your life can change dramatically in an instant. Corewell Health Butterworth Hospital in downtown Grand Rapids operates the only Level 1 Trauma Center in West Michigan, which means the team is ready to deliver total care after an injury. Providers are available, 24/7, to provide everything from initial evaluation through acute care or surgery, physical rehabilitation, and follow-up.

Dr. Alistair Chapman, trauma medical director at Corewell Health, shares more about what their staff does at the Level 1 Trauma Center, and why they're a vital resource in the community.

The Level I designation makes Butterworth’s emergency room different from other hospital emergency rooms in the area. A Level I Trauma Center provides total care for every aspect of injury – from prevention through rehabilitation.

Elements of Level I Trauma Centers Include:



24-hour in-house coverage by general surgeons, and prompt availability of care in specialties such as orthopedic surgery, neurosurgery, anesthesiology, emergency medicine, radiology, internal medicine, plastic surgery, oral and maxillofacial, pediatric, and critical care.

Referral resources for communities in nearby regions.

Provides leadership in prevention, and public education to surrounding communities.

Provides continuing education for the trauma team members.

Incorporates a comprehensive quality assessment program.

Operates an organized teaching and research effort to help direct innovations in trauma care.

Program for substance abuse screening and patient intervention.

Meets minimum requirement for annual volume of severely injured patients.

Butterworth's ability to take care of any traumatic injury and around-the-clock availability for specialty care and surgery makes them a vital resource for emergency care.

In 2022, 12,000 patients from other hospitals in Michigan were transferred to Butterworth’s emergency room due to trauma or other injury