Coopersville resident and brother featured on Season 2 LEGO MASTERS

Legos aren't just for kids and they mean serious money for those competing on FOX's Season Two of LEGO MASTERS, hosted by actor and producer Will Arnett.

This season 12 pairs of LEGO® enthusiasts go head-to-head, with infinite possibilities and an unlimited supply of LEGO® bricks. Coopersville resident Dawn Slobada and her brother were one of them, but were sent home. She shared what it was like with FOX 17 Morning Mix.

The new duos are set to compete against each other in even more ambitious brick-building challenges – including an earthquake tower challenge, a demolition derby, a LEGO® fashion show and more – to be crowned the country's most talented amateur LEGO® builders.

You will notice that in each episode, Arnett, alongside expert Brickmasters and LEGO® employees Amy Corbett and Jamie Berard, will encourage the builders, introduce incredible challenges and put their creativity and skills to the test. The competing pairs who impress the Brickmasters the most will progress to the next round, until the finale, during which the top teams will face off for a $100,000 cash prize, the ultimate LEGO® trophy and the grand title of LEGO MASTERS.

Watch Season Two of LEGO MASTERS right here on FOX 17 on Tuesday nights at 8pm.

