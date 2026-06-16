Coopersville Brewing Company to host inaugural comedy marathon event

Coopersville Brewing Company is set to host a seven-hour comedy takeover, bringing local laughs and eats together for a day. The inaugural "Pints and Punchlines", presented by RJN Comedy, will be held Saturday, June 20 beginning at 1 P.M. and lasting through 8 P.M.

25 comedians will take the stage, with events that include a improv and stand-up comedy as well as a roast battle. Guests will be able to access the brewery and One Eyed Pete's during the show as well.

Tickets are $25 for individuals or $40 for two and can be purchased on Eventbrite.

Ricarlo Winston and Jeremy Grossenbacher sat down with Todd to share more.

Coopersville Brewing Company is located at 1275 W. Randall St. You can also RSVP to the event on Facebook.

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