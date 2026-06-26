Coonen Law helps small businesses navigate succession planning

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Many people know about personal estate planning and the importance of having those assets prepared for yourself or loved ones. For small business owners, their financial strategies are different in the event if the owner passes away or an emergency comes.

Connen Law's staff handle all types of estate planning, whether it is for an individual client or small business. Founding attorney Rose A. Coonen visited the Morning Mix to share more about the services Coonen Law provides and the importance of succession planning for family-owned businesses.

Visit coonen-law.com for more information and to schedule a consultation.

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