Coonen Law helps families keep assets safe before traveling

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As families prepare for summer vacation, while many think about packing lists and safety measures to take care of before departing, it is also important to keep your essential documents updated or brought along if necessary.

The staff at Coonen Law not only handle estate planning, but also assist families navigate those important assets before departing on a trip. In the unlikely event where an emergency situation happens while an entire family is not home or children are being watched by trusted relatives, certain areas of the law come into play that many people would not consider.

Founding attorney Rose A. Coonen visited the Morning Mix to share more about the services Coonen Law provides and how families can prepare themselves for peace of mind before their next big trip.

Visit coonen-law.com for more information and to schedule a consultation.

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