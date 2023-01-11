Cooking with Grace: Slowcooker Chicken Tortilla Soup

January is National Slowcooker Month and Soup Month, and nothing beats a hot meal during those cold winter months.

Grace Derocha, a registered dietician, diabetes educator, and National Spokesperson for the Academy of Nutrition and Dietetics shows how to make one of her favorite recipes to cook up in the winter, Chicken Tortilla Soup.

Ingredients

5 cups low-sodium chicken stock or broth

1 oz can diced tomatoes undrained, 14.5

1 medium yellow onion diced

4 cloves garlic minced

2 teaspoons chili powder

2 teaspoons cumin

1 teaspoon paprika

1 teaspoon ground coriander

Salt and pepper to taste

1 pound boneless skinless chicken breasts frozen

1 can black beans drained and rinsed, 14.5 ounce

2 cups frozen corn kernels

1 Tbsp fresh lime juice

1/4 cup chopped fresh cilantro

Instructions

Add the chicken broth, tomatoes, onion, garlic, spices, and chicken to the slow cooker. Cook on low for about 7 hours. (You may not need as much time if you start with thawed chicken) Remove the chicken, and shred it with two forks; return the chicken to the slow cooker. Add the beans and corn, and cook for another hour on low. Add lime juice and cilantro, and serve. Optional: add desired toppings. Suggestions: avocado, cheese, tortilla strips, sour cream, chives, jalapeños

Amount Per Serving (1.5 cups) | Calories 133