Cooking with Grace: Slow-Cooker Oatmeal

February is Heart Month, and a healthy diet is a huge factor in keeping our hearts beating strong for years to come.

Grace Derocha, Diabetes Educator, Registered Dietician, and National Spokesperson with the Academy of Nutrition and Dietetics shares a heart-healthy recipe perfect for those who want a hot breakfast: Slow Cooker Apple, Banana, and Peanut Butter Oatmeal.

Ingredients:

2 cups steel-cut oats

3 cups milk or milk substitute of your choice

3 cups of water

4-6 Tablespoons of peanut butter

2 apples of your choice, diced (you do not have to peel – unless you prefer to)

1 large banana or 2 small bananas, chopped

2 Tablespoons brown sugar

1 Tablespoon cinnamon

Dash of salt

Optional toppings – peanut butter, dried fruit, mixed nuts, seeds, or dark chocolate chips

Instructions: