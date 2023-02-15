Cooking with Grace: Slow-Cooker Oatmeal

February is Heart Month, and a healthy diet is a huge factor in keeping our hearts beating strong for years to come.
Grace Derocha, Diabetes Educator, Registered Dietician, and National Spokesperson with the Academy of Nutrition and Dietetics shares a heart-healthy recipe perfect for those who want a hot breakfast: Slow Cooker Apple, Banana, and Peanut Butter Oatmeal.
Ingredients:
- 2 cups steel-cut oats
- 3 cups milk or milk substitute of your choice
- 3 cups of water
- 4-6 Tablespoons of peanut butter
- 2 apples of your choice, diced (you do not have to peel – unless you prefer to)
- 1 large banana or 2 small bananas, chopped
- 2 Tablespoons brown sugar
- 1 Tablespoon cinnamon
- Dash of salt
- Optional toppings – peanut butter, dried fruit, mixed nuts, seeds, or dark chocolate chips
Instructions:
- Combine the oats, milk, water, and peanut butter in the slow cooker, and stir until combined.
- Add the apples, bananas, sugar, cinnamon, and salt.
- Cook on low for 7-8 hours or on high for 3.5-4 hours.
- Serve warm and garnish with optional toppings, if you wish.