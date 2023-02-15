Watch Now
Morning Mix

Actions

Cooking with Grace: Slow-Cooker Oatmeal

Posted at 11:54 AM, Feb 15, 2023
and last updated 2023-02-15 12:00:16-05

February is Heart Month, and a healthy diet is a huge factor in keeping our hearts beating strong for years to come.

Grace Derocha, Diabetes Educator, Registered Dietician, and National Spokesperson with the Academy of Nutrition and Dietetics shares a heart-healthy recipe perfect for those who want a hot breakfast: Slow Cooker Apple, Banana, and Peanut Butter Oatmeal.

Ingredients:

  • 2 cups steel-cut oats
  • 3 cups milk or milk substitute of your choice
  • 3 cups of water
  • 4-6 Tablespoons of peanut butter
  • 2 apples of your choice, diced (you do not have to peel – unless you prefer to)
  • 1 large banana or 2 small bananas, chopped
  • 2 Tablespoons brown sugar
  • 1 Tablespoon cinnamon
  • Dash of salt
  • Optional toppings – peanut butter, dried fruit, mixed nuts, seeds, or dark chocolate chips

Instructions:

  1. Combine the oats, milk, water, and peanut butter in the slow cooker, and stir until combined.
  2. Add the apples, bananas, sugar, cinnamon, and salt.
  3. Cook on low for 7-8 hours or on high for 3.5-4 hours.
  4. Serve warm and garnish with optional toppings, if you wish.
Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Noah Right Rail Promo 960x720.png

Weather