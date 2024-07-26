Consumers Energy’s Clean Energy Plan works to create meaningful change to help their customers and environment

Disclaimer: This is sponsored content. All opinions and views are of the advertiser and do not reflect the same of Fox 17.

As individuals, we often think we can’t make a difference. However, the impact can be great when many people work together toward a common goal.

Consumers Energy is putting its efforts behind a Clean Energy Plan, hoping everyone can get behind what they’re doing to create real change while still providing sustainable, reliable, affordable services.

Brian Wheeler joins the Fox 17 Morning Mix to talk more about Consumers Energy’s Clean Energy Plan. Wheeler explains how customers make small changes to their energy use combined with Consumers Energy's big changes to their energy sources, those combined efforts become a Force of Change for Michigan.

Learn more at ConsumersEnergy.com.

Follow the FOX 17 Morning Mix on: Facebook, Instagram, & TikTok