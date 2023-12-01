Consumers Energy provides 5 Michigan organizations with electric vehicles

Consumers Energy is providing electric vehicles to five organizations in West Michigan and the Great Lakes Bay region, extending the energy provider’s commitment to power Michigan’s EV transformation for everyone.

Consumers Energy is helping the following organizations transition to EVs:



Messiah Baptist Church in Grand Rapids - One Ford e-transit van with wheelchair accessibility and charging station

Greater Grand Rapids NAACP - One Chevrolet Bolt and charging station

Ionia Dial-A-Ride - Two Ford e-transit vans with wheelchair accessibility and two charging stations

Mass Transportation Authority in Flint - One Ford e-transit van with wheelchair accessibility and charging station

Midland Dial-A-Ride - One Ford e-transit van with wheelchair accessibility and charging station

The organizations are receiving EVs in partnership withPowerMIFleet a Consumers Energy program providing expertise and financial rebates to businesses considering electric vehicles. PowerMIFleet sets aside funds to promote equitable access to clean transportation, supporting nonprofits and customer fleets that serve disadvantaged communities. Consumers Energy is also helping 11 Michigan school districts to add electric buses.

This summer, Consumers Energy also kicked off an effort to promote EV charging for community and multifamily locations, meeting the needs of drivers who don’t have their own house or driveway.

Consumers Energy has provided incentives for over 4,000 EV chargers for homes, businesses and along roads across the Lower Peninsula. Those include 40 fast chargers that can power an EV battery in a half hour.

Electric vehicle sales continue to accelerate in Michigan. Consumers Energy today is powering over 30,000 EVs across Michigan, more than triple the number from the end of 2020, according to publicly available data.

Learn more about Consumers Energy’s EV programs at ConsumersEnergy.com/EV.