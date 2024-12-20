Watch Now
Consumers Energy offers cold weather, money saving tips

Consumers Energy can come to your home free of charge for an in-home evaluation and report to help you save money.
Disclaimer: This is sponsored content. All opinions and views are of the advertiser and do not reflect the same of Fox 17.

There are many ways you can save money during the cold weather and still enjoy a warm and comfortable home. Consumers Energy stopped by our studios with some practical tips you can put into practice to keep the cold out, the heat in, and the money in your purse or wallet.

Watch our interview to get the tips and learn how Consumers Energy can come to your home for a free evaluation to see where you might be able to save energy and money.

Segment sponsor: Consumers Energy

A Path Forward

