Consumers Energy gives an update on Reliability Roadmap plan

No one wants to lose power, and when the house is in the dark for days it can become much more than a simple inconvenience. For this reason, Consumers Energy created the "Reliability Roadmap," which aims to achieve shorter and fewer outages for their customers.

Consumers Energy’s Reliability Roadmap is a blueprint to strengthen Michigan’s electric grid that includes the new long-term goals:



No customer will be without power for more than 24 hours.

No outage will affect more than 100,000 customers. The Reliability Roadmap includes a variety of steps to achieve these goals, including:

Tree Trimming: Significantly increasing and staying at the cycle time needed to keep our lines clear of interference from trees, which is the most effective way to prevent and shorten power outages and improve system reliability.

Infrastructure upgrades: Expanding and accelerating replacement or rebuilding of poles, expanding undergrounding power lines where it makes sense, and organizing circuits more efficiently.

Grid modernization: Enhancing the ability for smart meters, sensors, and automation devices to work together to help monitor, isolate, and automatically respond to interruptions more effectively.

Equity and environmental justice: Sustaining our commitment that all communities will experience the benefits of the Reliability Roadmap and can participate in the clean energy transformation.

