Consumers Energy Foundation gives grant to City of Muskegon Heights to transform downtown area

The Consumers Energy Foundation is dedicated to ensuring Michigan businesses and communities are growing by providing them with world-class cultural resources. Most recently, Consumers Energy partnered with the city of Muskegon Heights in helping them transform their downtown into something new, beautiful, and more energy efficient.

The city of Muskegon Heights received a $250,000 Prosperity Award grant from the Consumers Energy Foundation to support the “Reaching NEW Muskegon Heights” project. The award will be used to improve a central point of the city’s downtown, Rowan Park. Improvements to Rowan Park will include a splash pad, restrooms, fountain, and a promenade.

The Consumers Energy Foundation’s Prosperity Awards aim to support economic development and improve the welfare of whole communities.

The Prosperity Awards are one of three annual grant allocations Consumers provides, totaling nearly $1.5 million, and they reflect the focus of their own Triple Bottom Line – serving people, protecting the planet, and building Michigan’s prosperity.

