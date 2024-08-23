Consumers Energy Foundation gives $250,000 to the Community Food Club

Disclaimer: This is sponsored content. All opinions and views are of the advertiser and do not reflect the same of Fox 17.

Consumers Energy is the utility that keeps homes in West Michigan warm, cool, and well-lit, but the Consumers Energy Foundation has specific goals of making our communities better places to live. They do that through people, planet, and prosperity, and recently Consumers Energy gave grants to two West Michigan non-profits.

From the 85 applicants, the Community Food Club was selected as one of the two 2024 recipients of the Consumers Energy Foundations People Award Grant.

The Community Food Club is a non-profit, member-based grocery store. Low-income members pay between $11 and $15 for a 30-day membership and can shop using points based on their household size. Most members receive 9 to 11 days’ worth of food during each membership period. Members can shop as often as they’d like and select foods that fit their needs.

The Community Food Club will use the grant to make facility upgrades, purchase equipment, and make other enhancements to increase its capacity to serve Kent County residents. The project will add a produce cooler and additional storage shelving, an additional checkout lane to reduce wait times, upgrade software for better product delivery, and other improvements.

To learn more about Consumers Energy's community efforts, visit their website.

Follow the FOX 17 Morning Mix on: Facebook, Instagram, & TikTok