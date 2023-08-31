Consumers Energy Foundation awards The Storehouse in Grand Rapids $250K grant

Disclaimer: This is sponsored content. All opinions and views are of the advertiser and do not reflect the same of Fox 17.

The Consumers Energy Foundation awarded $500,000 in grants to two Michigan organizations as part of their annual People Awards.

The awarded organizations are based in Jackson and Grand Rapids, working to provide economic security for Michigan residents.

The People Awards recipients chosen from more than 75 applicants are:

Jackson Friendly Home and John George Home in Jackson received $125,000 each. The two organizations provide services for low-income elderly women and men. They will use their grants to fund facility and transportation improvements to increase comfort and access to services and improve their clients’ mental and physical health.

The Storehouse of Community Resources in Grand Rapids received $250,000. The Storehouse acts as a one-stop shop for member nonprofits and schools to “purchase” donated products to meet the needs of the individual communities they serve. The funding will support the development of a comprehensive technology platform that will streamline the donation, distribution, and access process for member groups.

The People Awards are the second of three signature grant allocations in 2023 totaling $1.5 million. The Foundation previously awarded the Planet Awards in April, and will present the Prosperity Awardsthis fall to support nonprofit efforts that support economic development.