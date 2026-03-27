Consumers Energy continues investing in Michigan's power grid

Consumers Energy's Reliability Action Plan is a year-long plan to continue helping their customers save money and energy by securing the state's electrical grid. Recently, the Michigan Public Service Commission (MPSC) approved upgrades to allow Consumer's Energy to continue projects that keep the lights on.

Projects for the year include cyber and physical security investments, which not only protect the grid, but also customer data, as well as trim trees, install stronger poles to withstand Michigan weather, and invest in technology upgrades to spring back from a power interruption faster. Consumer's lineworkers and contractors work over 300 "blue sky" days annually, ensuring that continual work on the grid leads to fewer outages in the event of severe weather.

$.75 from every dollar in new customer rates go towards grid security, ensuring that these projects can continue and other programs that Consumer's Energy offers.

Consumer's Energy West Michigan Media Relations Specialist Trisha Bloembergen visited the Morning Mix to share more.

Visit consumersenergy.com for more information.

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