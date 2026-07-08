Consumers Energy connects customers to financial resources for assistance

Disclaimer: This is sponsored content. All opinions and views are of the advertiser and do not reflect the same of Fox 17.

During the summer months, many Michigan families are feeling the strain of rising energy costs. To help ease that burden, Consumers Energy is reminding customers that nearly $11 million in energy assistance is available for those who qualify.

If you are an electric or natural gas customer and have not yet receive your full benefit for the year, you are encouraged to apply for assistance to help cover past-due energy bills. You may qualify to receive up to $600 per commodity.

Matt Johnson with Consumers Energy visited the Morning Mix to explain more about the financial assistance available.

For a full list of programs and services, and for more information, visit ConsumersEnergy.com/Assistance.

Follow the FOX 17 Morning Mix on: Facebook, Instagram, & TikTok