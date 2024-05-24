Consumers Energy announces student finalists for SmartArt competition

Disclaimer: This is sponsored content. All opinions and views are of the advertiser and do not reflect the same of FOX 17.

Art is a form of personal expression, but it can also be a powerful conduit for social change. Consumers Energy recognizes that, which is why every year they host the SmartArt contest with Grand Rapids Public Schools.

Twenty Grand Rapids Public Schools students have been selected as finalists in an annual art competition focused on clean energy-related subjects. The SmartArt (Students Making Art with a Renewable Theme) will be on display this fall during ArtPrize through collaboration with Grand Rapids Public Schools and Consumers Energy.

The 20 finalists were selected by a panel of art professionals from Cultivate, Grand Rapids Community College and Grand Valley State University. Submitted artwork included mixed media, oil painting, ceramic, yarn, digital, ink, plastic, and more.

The top winner will be announced on September 15 in downtown Grand Rapids during ArtPrize and will receive a scholarship courtesy of Consumers Energy.

Learn more at ConsumersEnergy.com.

Follow the FOX 17 Morning Mix on: Facebook, Instagram, & TikTok