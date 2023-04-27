Consumers Energy announces Gerald R. Ford International Airport as a leading clean energy partner

April is Earth Month at Consumers Energy and recently they celebrated at the Gerald R. Ford International Airport.

On Wednesday, April 26, Consumers Energy celebrated the Gerald R. Ford International Airport as a leading clean energy partner. Consumers Energy provided them with a $150,000 rebate check in recognition of all the incredible energy efficiency improvements they’ve made, saving them energy and money.

The airport is just the latest example of how Grand Rapids is one of Michigan’s best examples of sustainability leadership. Grand Rapids is Michigan's best example of sustainability leadership, making Consumers Energy the leader in Michigan's clean energy transformation. They are proud to work with customers like the Gerald R. Ford International Airport to help them meet their clean energy goals as Consumers Energy continues our efforts to build a cleaner, brighter energy future in Michigan.

