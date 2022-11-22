Watch Now
Consider donating to Guiding Light this Giving Tuesday

Non-profit hopes to raise $50K to help fund programs and assist those in need.
Posted at 11:21 AM, Nov 22, 2022
and last updated 2022-11-22 11:21:36-05

Guiding Light is a drug and alcohol rehab program for men who are struggling with addiction, hopelessness, homelessness, and relationships. The organization is changing lives daily at no cost to its participants, which is why they're in need of donations from the community this Giving Tuesday.

The organization is hoping to raise $50,000 to help fund the programs used to help people in the Greater Grand Rapids area.

To learn more about Guiding Light or to make a donation, visit guidinglightworks.org.

This segment is sponsored by Guiding Light Works.

