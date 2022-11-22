Consider donating to Guiding Light this Giving Tuesday

Guiding Light is a drug and alcohol rehab program for men who are struggling with addiction, hopelessness, homelessness, and relationships. The organization is changing lives daily at no cost to its participants, which is why they're in need of donations from the community this Giving Tuesday.

The organization is hoping to raise $50,000 to help fund the programs used to help people in the Greater Grand Rapids area.

To learn more about Guiding Light or to make a donation, visit guidinglightworks.org.

This segment is sponsored by Guiding Light Works.