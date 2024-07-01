Conservation in a Changing World Series takes place at Pierce Cedar Creek starting on July 18

Pierce Cedar Creek Institute is known for its amazing conservation and research projects. Visitors can get a behind-the-scenes look and glimpse at those projects in action during the "Conservation in a Changing World Series."

The first Conservation in a Changing World Series is called "Field Station Tour: Conservation on the Ground." On July 18 from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m., learn all about the conservation happening "on the ground" this summer at the institute's field station.

The program is free for members, and $8 for non-members. For those who want lunch included the cost is $15 and $21 respectively.

Learn more about this event and future Conservation in a Changing World Series events at CedarCreekInstitute.org.

