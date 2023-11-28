Conscious Clothing makes functional, stylish, and sustainable clothing for all

The fashion industry is responsible for 10 percent of the world's carbon output; that's more than international flights and shipping combined. There are ways to support more sustainable options, like Conscious Clothing in West Michigan, whose mission is to make functional, stylish, and sustainable clothing for all.

Conscious Clothing creates sustainable handmade clothing, using eco-friendly and low-impact materials. They use sustainable, biodegradable, or organically grown fibers, and all the clothes are made within the United States.

Liz DeBraber, General Manager, as well as designer Olivia Deters, join the Fox 17 Morning Mix to share the pieces they offer, as well as explain how they run their operation.

Learn more at consciousclothing.net.