Conscious Clothing hosting Sample Sale on June 29

Take a trip to the mall and it's clear: the world is living in a time of "fast fashion." On-trend clothes that are cheaply made and probably only good for a season, if that. However, some alternatives are high-quality, sustainable, natural clothing made by hand in West Michigan.

Conscious Clothing makes people feel good about what they wear, both inside and out. They make organic, natural fiber clothing, meant to last for years to come and be earth-friendly when it's time for the articles to be discarded.

Conscious Clothing is hosting a sample sale on June 29 from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sample sale items will be sold up to 50 percent off at a discounted price ranging in sizes XS-4X.

The sale will take place at 1056 Wealthy St. SE. Learn more by visiting consciousclothing.net.

Follow the FOX 17 Morning Mix on: Facebook, Instagram, & TikTok