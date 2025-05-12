Conquer the Course, Support the Cause: The ForeShore Adventure Run is back!

Disclaimer: This is sponsored content. All opinions and views are of the advertiser and do not reflect the same of Fox 17.

Get ready for an exhilarating challenge as the Foreshore Adventure Run returns to the scenic Pere Marquette Beach in Muskegon on Saturday, May 17th! This isn't your average run – it's a thrilling 5K adventure race packed with 25 exciting obstacles designed to test your strength, agility, and determination.

More than just a fun and challenging event, the Foreshore Adventure Run carries a powerful mission: helping people overcome life's obstacles. In fact, 100% of the proceeds from this event directly benefit the Muskegon Rescue Mission's food pantry and homeless shelters, providing vital support to those in need right here in West Michigan.

You'll encounter 25 thrilling obstacles, so get ready to climb, crawl, and conquer a variety of new and exciting challenges. Whether you prefer to participate as an individual or gather your friends, family, or colleagues to tackle the course as a team, both options are available. There are competitive and fun run waves to suit your preference. Competitive waves start at 8:15 AM, followed by fun run waves beginning around 9:00 AM. All registered participants will receive a short-sleeved, moisture-wicking t-shirt and a completion medal. Top finishers in competitive waves will also receive unique awards. For families, there's a kid's zone featuring a miniature version of the course for children ages 3-8 (and all ages are welcome!), complete with medals and treats for the little adventurers.

The registration fee is $75.95 (including a t-shirt), and prices may increase closer to the event date. You can register and find more information at the Foreshore Adventure Run Registration Page or through the official Foreshore Adventure Run website.

