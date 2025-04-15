Connie's Cakes celebrates 30 years of making decorative cakes for all occasions

Disclaimer: This is sponsored content. All opinions and views are of the advertiser and do not reflect the same of Fox 17.

It's time to blow out the candles on this birthday cake! "Connie's Cakes" is celebrating 30 years of business in West Michigan!

Founded in 1995 by sisters Connie Hennip and Wanda Faber, Connie's Cakes offers sweet treats including cakes, cupcakes, cake pops, and cookies for all festivities throughout the year.

A 30th anniversary party will take place April 17 from 4 P.M. to 7 P.M. at their storefront, with a $.95 Connie's Classic Cupcake special running April 15-19.

Stop by Connie's Cakes at their Eastown location, 1416 Robinson Road, or visit them at iloveconniescakes.com.

