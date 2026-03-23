Connect Local GR bridges public and private sectors to local businesses

Grand Rapids has many small businesses that thrive on community connection. While a robust local economy is essential, a new event hosted by the City of Grand Rapids in partnership with ASM Global is bringing an event to connect these local businesses with public and private sector organizations to strengthen ties and help these businesses grow, thrive, and sustain.

"Connect Local GR" is a first-of-its-kind event where "buyers" comprised of departments, major employers, and more host tables like a vendor fair, while the small businesses learn more about procurement opportunities. With this flipped fair model, local businesses are the ones who ask questions and learn directly from buyers with relationship-focused conversations. The event is perfect for small businesses who want to expand business with the City of Grand Rapids or larger regional institutions such as hospitals, corporations, and universities.

Connect Local GR is about connection, not commitment, and there is no expectation from the public and private sectors or small businesses to begin partnerships right away.

A resource alley will also be available to help businesses with technical assistance, access to capital, and certification. A mainstage panel will also be present, and local food vendors will also have samples available for attendees.

The event will be held Thursday, April 2 from 10 A.M. to 1:30 P.M. at DeVos Place in downtown Grand Rapids. The event is free to attend, and businesses can register on Eventbrite.

City of Grand Rapids Office of Equity & Engagement Business Developer Amaad Hardy and Equal Business Opportunity Program and River Equity Manager Alvin Hills IV visited the Morning Mix to share more about the event.

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