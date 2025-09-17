Confluence Festival set for innovation through collaboration

The Confluence Festival, Grand Rapids' premier event celebrating the intersection of art, music, science, and technology, is set to return in 2026. This year's festival will be held on Friday, September 19th and Saturday, September 20th, at Kendall College of Art and Design.

The free, two-day event will bring the return of fan-favorite elements including the Robotics Expo & Parade, where top middle and high school teams show off their creations and demonstrate their work. There will also be a "Future Innovators Zone" for kids and a "Thought Series" featuring conversations with community leaders and innovators.

This year, Confluence will debut a new focus on esports and gaming, with a dedicated section for tournaments and demonstrations. There will also be an expanded "Sound & Stage" area, with more live music and discussions about how technology is shaping the future of music creation.

Confluence is the culmination of Tech Week Grand Rapids, an annual event that brings together tech professionals and students for a week of keynote speakers, networking, and workshops. The festival serves as a hands-on, public-facing component of the week's events, bringing innovation down to the street level for everyone to experience.

For more information, including speaker announcements, event schedules, and registration details, please visit the official Confluence Thought Series website at confluencefest.com.