Confident Kids will give kids in foster care new styles going into the school year

Catholic Charities of West Michigan is giving foster kids the confidence they need to start the school year with a new look! On August 14, CCWM will provide all children in their foster care program with free haircuts, styles, braiding, and back-to-school supplies at their Confident Kids event.

The day will be focused on empowering the children in our care to know they are special, loved, and worthy.

At the event, there will also be Kona Ice, a playground area for the families, and free meal coupons to Chick-fil-A.

The event will also help educate current foster parents in areas of cultural competence, how to enable children of all backgrounds to connect with diverse leaders in the community, and how to empower children to feel confident.

To learn more about becoming a foster parent, please visit ccwestmi.org/foster or call 616-456-1443.