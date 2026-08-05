Conductive Learning Center to recognize impact at annual Evening of Celebration

The Conductive Learning Center (CLC) provides those with physical motor challenges a place to achieve optimal performance that isn't just physical, but also through cognitive and social development while at their facility. Many of their individuals have non-progressive motor disabilities such as cerebral palsy, and programs are tailored to match the child and family's needs.

The CLC's annual Evening of Celebration recognizes the community and resources behind the facility and celebrate the individuals that attend the CLC. This year's Evening of Celebration will be held at Noto's Old World Italian Dining in Grand Rapids on Tuesday, October 6 at 5:30 P.M.

The evening will feature raffle items including autographed posters from "Raiders of the Lost Ark" and "Star Wars: Episode 4" signed by Harrison Ford himself. Attendees will also enjoy a meal and connect with members of the community while listen to stories of progress, connection, and resilience.

Members of the community are invited to attend and show their support. Tickets are $125 per person.

CLC's director of development Angela Freier sat down with Michelle to share more about CLC's resources and the event.

Visit conductivelearningcenter.org for more information and to purchase tickets.

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