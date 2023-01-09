Concerts under the stars at Grand Rapids Public Museum

The popular series: Concerts Under the Stars, an immersive full-dome concert experience is returning to the Grand Rapids Public Museum.

The Roger B. Chaffee Planetarium show will highlight local musicians and visual artists.

Concerts Under the Stars has quickly become a staple of the underground West Michigan music scene and will be kicking off the 2023 Season with two shows by Grand Rapids-based group, Earth Radio on Thursday, January 26, and Friday, January 27, 2023.

Shows will begin at 7:30 p.m. with doors opening at 6:30 p.m., including access to the Museum’s first two floors of exhibits. Performers will play two sets with a short intermission in between.

Refreshments, beer and other beverages will be available for purchase. Tickets are $20, with discounted pricing of $16 for GRPM members. To learn more about this series or to purchase tickets, visit grpm.org/concerts-under-the-stars.