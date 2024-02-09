Community on Canvas is spreading the joy of art through Ada with these pARTies

Art is a healing way to express oneself, to share things that may be hard to say or even show. For anyone in a health crisis, art can be a valuable outlet for healing, which is what Community on Canvas is all about, bringing art to kids and adults at both Mary Free Bed and Helen DeVos Children's Hospital.
Community on Canvas is teaming up with many businesses in Ada to host pARTies all month long, to not only raise awareness of their program but to help raise funds for their non-profit.
Dinner Taste pARTy at Mudpenny Ada
Theme: Gustav Klimt
February 15
5-9 p.m.
$60 per person
ART NIGHT at Garage Bar Ada
1st and 3rd Mondays of each month
February 19
5-7 p.m.
$10 per person
Progressive Tastings Ada
Fourth Thursday of each month
February 22
4-6:30 p.m.: The Cozy Crew