Community on Canvas is spreading the joy of art through Ada with these pARTies

Art is a healing way to express oneself, to share things that may be hard to say or even show. For anyone in a health crisis, art can be a valuable outlet for healing, which is what Community on Canvas is all about, bringing art to kids and adults at both Mary Free Bed and Helen DeVos Children's Hospital.

Community on Canvas is teaming up with many businesses in Ada to host pARTies all month long, to not only raise awareness of their program but to help raise funds for their non-profit.

Dinner Taste pARTy at Mudpenny Ada

Theme: Gustav Klimt

February 15

5-9 p.m.

$60 per person

ART NIGHT at Garage Bar Ada

1st and 3rd Mondays of each month

February 19

5-7 p.m.

$10 per person

Progressive Tastings Ada

Fourth Thursday of each month

February 22

4-6:30 p.m.: The Cozy Crew