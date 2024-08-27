Community of Hearts uses tools to help young students reduce stress

Life isn’t just stressful for adults but for kids too. There may be lots of big feelings shared between parents and students now that it’s school season. However, one local organization, Community of Hearts, hopes to get the students to stress less with a couple of relaxing ideas.

Community of Hearts, a 501c3 non-profit, is dedicated to creating mental health advocates and promoting resources for behavioral health services for all. Through training, events, wellness services, and media outlets, they educate and encourage community participation for positive social and emotional wellness outcomes.

One of the ways they encourage kids to reduce stress is with The Stress Less Student Program. The program teaches students how to identify stress triggers to reduce anxiety and utilize tools that reinforce the soft skills of problem-solving, effective communication of their emotions, and positive behavior reinforcement.

Community of Hearts has also partnered with Good Vibes Chromotherapy Glasses to provide these lenses to students participating in the Stress Less Student Program. The color therapy glasses help reduce over-stimulation of the brain, reduce anxiety, and boost moods of depression.

Learn more by visiting communityofhearts.org or calling (616) 202-2783.

