Community of Hearts offering mental health resources through May

While conversations surrounding mental health happen year-round, May is Mental Health Awareness Month, a time of increased attention and programming opportunities to bring those conversations to the forefront.

Community of Hearts is a nonprofit that creates advocates and resources for mental health to benefit all individuals. They host educational training events and community events to promote these resources, currently serving multiple locations across West Michigan.

Several programs this month as part of the community-wide "Smiles Every Mile" campaign include mental health conversations and activities for youth, teens, and families on Thursdays, workplace wellness activities on Wednesdays, and advocacy training on Saturdays.

On Sundays, the organization partners with local faith communities to distribute Calm and Care Kits, with over 1,250 kits provided this month alone.

There are plenty of ways to get involved this month! Community of Hearts founder Monica Sparks sat down with Michelle to share more.

Visit communityofhearts.org for more information.

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