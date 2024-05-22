Community Mental Health and Wellness Fair taking place on May 25 & 26

May is Mental Health Awareness Month, and local nonprofits are dedicating time and resources to help a specific audience: immigrants and refugees from Africa.

A Glimpse of Africa is hosting a Community Mental Health and Wellness Fair on May 25 and 26, a day filled with activities celebrating health and well-being.

Attendees can explore resources, connect with local health experts, and take part in various wellness activities to nurture the mind, body, and spirit.

There will also be a soccer tournament! Whether participating as a player or cheering from the sidelines, it’s a great way to celebrate physical fitness and mental well-being.

The Community Mental Health and Wellness Fair will take place at Kelloggsville Southeast Elementary School from 12 to 6 p.m.

It’s completely free to attend. To see a complete list of vendors, visit A Glimpse of Africa’s Facebook page.