Community Choice Credit Union accepting applicants for $100K Scholarship Program

Disclaimer: This is sponsored content. All opinions and views are of the advertiser and do not reflect the same of Fox 17.

Community Choice Foundation wants to help students through school and keep them in the state of Michigan through its $100,000 Scholarship Program.

Through the end of February, students who choose to attend Michigan colleges/universities, skilled trade programs, or continue their education, can apply. It's open to everyone attending school, not just incoming college freshmen, and they do not have to be members of the credit union to apply.

Community Choice will award 25 scholarships for a combined total of at least $100,000 for students throughout the state of Michigan. Scholarship recipients are expected to excel both in the classroom and in their local community, with an emphasis on community involvement.

To qualify, applicants must live in Michigan, plan on attending a Michigan college or university, and pledge to stay in Michigan after graduation or completion of their education program. A minimum GPA of 3.0 is required along with a demonstrated commitment to volunteerism or public service.

Scholarships are awarded to students based on academic performance, community involvement, a short video and essay describing how they plan to contribute to their community and Michigan through their chosen career.

Those interested in applying for the Community Choice Foundation’s scholarship can submit their email here.

Learn more about the program or start an application at communitychoicecu.com/scholarships.