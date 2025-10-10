Community Care: Jeannie Cleaning is Giving the Gift of a Clean Home to Those in Cancer Treatment

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Jeannie Cleaning is once again showing its commitment to the West Michigan community by partnering with the national nonprofit Cleaning for a Reason to offer vital support to individuals currently undergoing cancer treatment.

The company provides FREE, professional home cleaning services designed to remove the burden of household chores during a difficult time, allowing patients to dedicate their energy to recovery and health.

Jeannie Henderson, CEO and co-founder of Jeannie Cleaning, explains that this service is about more than just a tidy home. She believes the program is fundamentally about "lifting a burden, bringing comfort, and letting people know they’re not alone,” reflecting the company’s core values of Caring, Excellence, and Community. Through this initiative, Jeannie Cleaning offers up to two complimentary home cleanings per patient in the West Michigan area, with discounted rates available for up to six months afterward.

Patients, or families of patients, seeking to utilize this free service can easily apply through the national nonprofit’s platform, where they will be matched with a local partner like Jeannie Cleaning.

To request free cleaning services for yourself or a loved one undergoing treatment, visit cleaningforareason.org/patients.

To learn more about Jeannie Cleaning’s services or to book a visit, head to JeannieCleaning.com or call 616-236-3655.

