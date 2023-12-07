Commonwealth Senior Living spreads holiday cheer to their residents

Disclaimer: This is sponsored content. All opinions and views are of the advertiser and do not reflect the same of FOX 17.

The holidays are a time to be surrounded by family, friends, and loved ones. No one should be alone celebrating the holidays, and Commonwealth Senior Living makes it a point to be there for individuals as they age- no matter where they are- with the mission to listen, love, care, and serve.

Commonwealth Senior Living offers its residents a happy and fulfilling lifestyle, especially during the holidays, sharing stories and traditions, enjoying home-cooked meals, and having the peace of mind that comes with knowing they are loved.

In addition to the relationship Commonwealth provides its residents and their families, they offer signature programs like farm-to-table dining, holiday parties, a Babylon garden, and much more.

Learn more at CommonwealthSL.com or call (616) 281-8054.