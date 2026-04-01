Commonwealth Senior Living helps residents maintain independence

Disclaimer: This is sponsored content. All opinions and views are of the advertiser and do not reflect the same of Fox 17.

Based in Grand Rapids, Commonwealth Senior Living helps loved ones live their golden years by offering Independent Living, Assisted Living, and Memory Care across three locations. Their communities also allow their residents to have personalized care plans and have their needs met regardless of where they are at their stage of life.

While many seniors believe they are maintaining independence by staying home, tasks such as maintaining a lawn or addressing a leaky plumbing situation essentially reverts residents to living as an unpaid property manager. The staff at Commonwealth Senior Living give their residents a way to live their best lives without maintaining a home. The "Travel the World" signature program keeps residents engaged through their farm-to-table dining options, where cuisine and culture intersect in a way that allows residents to explore the world in the comfort of their dining hall.

For family members concerned about their loved ones experiencing isolation, Commonwealth Senior Living has a "The Story of Life" matchmaker system, where new residents are paired with longer-resided residents who share similar interests, allowing friendships and socialization to continue in older age.

Commonwealth Senior Living also offers their "Day in the Life" experience for prospective residents, encouraging those interested in learning more about the community to meet residents and try one of their meals.

Visit commonwealthsl.com/communities to find a community near you.

Follow the FOX 17 Morning Mix on: Facebook, Instagram, & TikTok