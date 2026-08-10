Commonwealth Senior Living ensures residents are aging healthily through meals

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When you think of "healthy aging", you most likely are thinking about exercise. While that plays a part, there are other factors that contribute to it, such as living environment and eating habits.

At Commonwealth Senior Living, residents are not just having their needs met through their living situation, but aging healthily through their chef-prepared meals that feature locally sourced ingredients, not only fueling the body, but fueling community connection as residents gather to enjoy a meal.

Commonwealth Senior Living's Dining Delights program is just one of their programs, further adding to that community connection among residents. Their upcoming event "Adding Spice to Your Life: Recipe to Healthy Aging" is open to all prospective residents and their families to learn more about Commonwealth Senior Living, and how their connections, engagement, wellness, and nutrition programs benefit all residents as they live out their golden years.

The event will be held Wednesday, September 2 at 11:30 A.M. at their East Grand Rapids Community Center, located at 750 Lakeside Dr SE. RSVPs are required.

Area Director of Business Development Ian Durner visited the Morning Mix to share more.

Visit commonwealthsl.com/communities to find a community near you.

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