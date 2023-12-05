Comedy magician Trino is bringing holiday magic to the stage this December

December is called a magical time of year, and Trino the comedy magician is making the holidays even more magical with two upcoming shows.

On December 7, join Trino for an adult-only magic performance at Creston Brewing's Golden Age. Experience the magic and comedy of Grand Rapids' very own: Trino, along with special guest "Just Joe" Chasney from Detroit.

Then on December 16, a more family-friendly show will take place at Wealthy Theatre with Amaze and Amuse. This month's featured performer is Will Juggle.

Tickets can be purchased for these shows at wealthytheatre.org or crestonmagic.com.